All of the results so far in the 2020 Election in Florida

Voters cast ballots for president as well as dozens of state and local races in Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

After months of intense campaigning, it all came down to American voters choosing who they want to see in the White House for the next four years.

As of early Wednesday morning, the race between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press.

There were, however, hundreds of state and local races called around the country, including key races in Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

Here are the results we have so far:

Who won in Florida?

Trump is projected to win the key battleground state of Florida and its 29 electoral votes.

The race between him and Biden had tightened significantly during the past few weeks. Several polls showing Biden or Trump ahead in Florida typically were within the margin of error or had either candidate with only the slightest of leads.

What were the results of the amendment questions?

Floridians voted on six amendments to the state constitution, approving all but two of them.

Notably, Sunshine State voters approved raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 and voted against changing primary elections for the state legislature, the governor and cabinet members.

Here’s how Florida voted on the other amendments.

What else did voters cast ballots on?

Florida House District 65: Chris Sprowls reelected as state representative for District 65, poised to become Florida’s next House speaker

Pinellas County sheriff: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri wins reelection

Hillsborough County sheriff: Sheriff Chad Chronister reelected in Hillsborough County

Hardee County sheriff: Vincent Crawford wins sheriff’s seat in Hardee County

Bradenton Mayor: Gene Brown elected first new mayor of Bradenton in 20 years

Palmetto Mayor: Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant wins reelection

Pasco Schools Superintendent: Kurt Browning wins reelection as Pasco County Schools superintendent