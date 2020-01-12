Watch now | Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger speaks about Georgia's election process

Scroll below for updates throughout the day

ATLANTA — Georgia began counting its votes for the third time last week. Many counties paused for the Thanksgiving holiday and will pick up today. This official recount came nearly three weeks after Election Day.

Joe Biden won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

Following the hand audit, the Trump campaign requested an official recount of ballots. In Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% or less are entitled to request a recount after election results have been certified.

9:30 am | Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is speaking to reporters Tuesday morning in Atlanta.

The secretary, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, has been under ongoing pressure from President Donald Trump for not intervening in the election and recount in Georgia on his behalf.

On Sunday, Trump, in an interview on Fox Business, excoriated both Raffensperger and Kemp, saying they oversaw a fraudulent election in Georgia.

The president told interviewer Maria Bartiromo that he was "embarrassed" that he had endorsed Kemp during the 2018 campaign.

Kemp responded on Monday, saying that the secretary of state oversees elections in the state of Georgia he was prohibited by state law from intervening in the election.