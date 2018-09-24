She’s getting a lot of buzz in political circles these days. Madison Paige is a Tampa Bay woman making her mark in the nation’s capital for what some see as an innovative way to win elections.

It’s a strategy that’s turning conventional election strategy upside down.

If there’s going to be a blue wave in the midterm elections, Paige is convinced it starts with a strong undercurrent -- winning races at the hyper-local level.

“Economically, trickle down doesn’t work,” Paige said. “It doesn’t work in politics either."

Paige’s company, Bold Blue Campaigns, is supported by grassroots donations.

She uses the money from people, who believe in the importance of winning local political races, to assemble experts with decades of national experience in areas like strategy, polling, and marketing.

Her company then offers those services and access to vendors at low or even no cost.

“We make those people available to campaigns on an as-needed basis,” Paige said. “And it’s completely affordable.”

Paige calls the upcoming midterm elections the playoffs and the 2020 election the super bowl. Her goal is to run a competitive candidate in every race nationwide – even if it’s against steep odds.

On Monday, Paige was meeting with Adam Hattersley, who is running for a State House seat.

Hattersley said it had been enlightening.

They talked about strategy. Talking points. Using his campaign dollars more efficiently.

They even worked to get him better pricing on campaign marketing materials.

“They’ve been negotiating with some other printers getting us great deals to make our dollars go a lot farther than they would’ve if we had been on our own” said Hattersley.

The idea, says Paige, is to turn the traditional pyramid upside down.

Instead of hoping a down-ballot base of candidates ride the coattails of big races at the top, the goal is to build name recognition and interest for local candidates. The grassroots effort then generates turnout at the polls.

“And then it makes it easier, not harder, for people the top of the ticket to actually benefit,” said Paige.

“I don’t expect this blue wave to materialize,” said Travis Horn, a local GOP strategist. “I really don’t.”

Horn says the idea is nothing new to the GOP, which has been concentrating on local races for decades and preparing a “bench” of candidates for higher office.

“That’s how the political system works,” said Horn. “And it is nothing new.”

Paige admits political bench building is a tried and true strategy.

“Absolutely,” she said. "The Republican party mastered this.”

But doing it with grassroots donations and using that money to provide local candidates access to big-league, and often unaffordable resources – that could be a political game changer.

“It’s time to change things up and try something different,” said Hattersley. “And I think that we can have a great success with this.”

