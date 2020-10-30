At 53, activist with felony conviction votes for the first time in presidential election

"It basically just took me to a spot that says, 'I'm an American citizen, and that my voice matters," Desmond Meade said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday's presidential election has special meaning to some voters across the state, as it will be the first time those with felony convictions will be able to vote for the president since Amendment 4 was approved in 2018.

Desmond Meade is one of those voters, and at 53, he cast his ballot for president for the very first time.

"As I was selecting my candidates, just really thinking back to my ancestors that went through so much for me to have this opportunity,” Meade said. "It basically just took me to a spot that says, 'I'm an American citizen, and that my voice matters and it will have an impact in this election."

At a darker point in his life, Meade found himself with felony drug and domestic abuse charges. However, he turned his life around and earned a law degree. Now, through the Florida Rights and Restoration Coalition, he fights for those who've served their time to have a place in democracy.

"Florida was responsible for about a quarter of the total amount of Americans that were disenfranchised in this country. But thankfully Amendment 4 was passed, which allowed a great deal of relief,” Meade said.

Now the spotlight is on court fines and fees. The state says those with felonies must clear their court debts in order to cast their vote. Proponents say this is necessary because they still owe a debt to society. Others say it's another way to disenfranchise.

"In spite of the fines and fees provision, there's still five to 600,000 returning citizens that don't owe fines and fees that can register to vote right now,” Meade said.

But there's still work to be done. Meade has helped raise more than $25 million to cover fees so those with felony convictions can vote.

"Every day, people across the state of Florida should be celebrating the fact that another person is now entered into the democratic process, and is part of our society, and is playing a role in determining the direction that our country and our state is going,” Meade said.

