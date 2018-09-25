Democrats are beginning to consider a new candidate in the race for U.S. House District 17 following the sudden death of April Freeman.

But right now is the time to grieve and remember.

Well-known in southwest Florida politics, Freeman spent Sunday night with Democrats in Charlotte County and encouraging volunteers to canvass for other candidates, said Betty Gissendanner, vice chair of the county's Democratic Party.

"We're just in a state of shock and disbelief," she said.

Freeman's husband, David, broke the news of her passing on social media. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"To all of her family and friends here on Facebook, my heart aches with you," he wrote on her Facebook page.

Freeman, 54, beat a fellow Democratic challenger by an overwhelming 77 percent during the August primary election and was set to face Republican Greg Steube in the November general election.

"She was in this race to win, and this was going to be her victory," Gissendanner said.

Florida law states party county chairpersons in the district, which covers an area from Polk County southward to Venice and east to Lake Okeechobee, shall call a meeting to name a replacement nominee within five days after being notified by the state party chair. Gissendanner said it likely won't be for another day or so before the party meets to consider a candidate.

Printed absentee ballots were sent to voters by Sept. 22; a vote for Freeman would be a vote for the newly named person.

"A notice will be provided to voters indicating that a vote for the former party nominee will be counted for the person designated by the political party to replace the former party nominee," according to Sarah Revell, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Ken Detzner.

Freeman was a local business owner and activist who had two daughters and two grandchildren. She unsuccessfully two years ago against Republican Tom Rooney, who is vacating the U.S. House seat.

