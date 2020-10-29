After Gov. DeSantis' voter information is changed, feds assure Florida voters ballots are protected

Despite intelligence officials sounding the alarm on hackers from abroad, the DHS says all ballots are protected.

TAMPA, Fla. — Less than a week away from Nov. 3 and election security continues to be in the spotlight.

"If records are being manipulated, whether it's the governor or just an average voter who shows up, and the records indicate a different address, that is a cause for concern," Election Attorney Chris Sautter said.

Sautter's comments come after a 20-year-old Florida man is accused of changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter information, almost preventing him from voting. He says the hacker never got into the state's official voter database.

"There are two sets of records that are held by the Secretary of State's Office. One can be accessed the way this particular culprit access them and that was by putting in a name in a birthdate. There's a more secure file that deals with the entire voting rolls," Sautter said.

While a big problem was avoided, political experts like Ed Benton are still wary.

"What can the average voter do, I'm not sure, to protect against it? The cybersecurity people they have to make sure that their systems are not able to be penetrated," Benton said.

TONIGHT ON #NIGHTSIDE: We're taking a deeper dive into #ElectionSecurity and how an attack could affect your #vote. After a hacker tried to stop @GovRonDeSantis from voting, I asked @DHSgov's @KenCuccinelli if voters can count on their ballot being secure. More at 11 @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/rsYFJTz025 — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) October 29, 2020

One of the top officials making sure systems are secure is Ken Cuccinelli, the Acting Deputy Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

"The way the president says it is that we want to make sure that Americans decide American elections, and that's exactly what we're in the business of helping do," Cuccinelli said.

A big change implemented after the 2016 election, all 50 states are now enrolled in a database that allows DHS to track any potential hacks.

"We're watching for attempts at penetration of your state systems, and many of your local systems," Cuccinelli said.

Despite intelligence officials sounding the alarm about hackers from Iran, Russia, and China last week, Cuccinelli says ballots that are mailed in or cast in person are protected.

"We fully recognize that as you get closer to Election Day. It's more tempting for negative actors to jump in because they believe you have less time to respond and recover," Cuccinelli said.

When asked if Florida voters and Americans across the country can be confident in the security of their vote on Nov. 3, the deputy secretary said "yes."

"They certainly can, from the internet side. We so far not had any penetrations of any voter systems that have affected the casting of ballots," Cuccinelli said.

What other people are reading right now: