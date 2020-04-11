The Associated Press has called the Senate Race for former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville.

MONTGOMERY, Ala — Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville has been elected to the U.S. Senate in Alabama beating out incumbent Doug Jones, according to the Associated Press projections.

Tuberville lists his stances on several issues on his campaign website. He discusses his stance on veteran’s issues, individual liberties, education, the economy, immigration and border security, national security, abortion, second amendment rights and healthcare.

