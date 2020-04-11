x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Elections

Former coach Tommy Tuberville defeats US Sen. Doug Jones, flips Alabama seat

The Associated Press has called the Senate Race for former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville.

MONTGOMERY, Ala — Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville has been elected to the U.S. Senate in Alabama beating out incumbent Doug Jones, according to the Associated Press projections.

RELATED: Alabama polls are closed as election results start to come in

Tuberville lists his stances on several issues on his campaign website. He discusses his stance on veteran’s issues, individual liberties, education, the economy, immigration and border security, national security, abortion, second amendment rights and healthcare.

Click here to see Tuberville’s stances.

RELATED: Live blog updates: Biden holds lead over Trump with more than 25 states called by AP

The results of the Presidential Election may not be decided for days or weeks past the election, click here to find out why.

WATCH: Election 2020: Why the Presidential Election may not be decided on election night