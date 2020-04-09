Amalie Arena to open for early voting

Rather than waiting for Election Day, people are welcome to stop by the arena or any one of Hillsborough County's early voting sites.

TAMPA, Fla. — Consider the 2020 presidential election thunderstruck, with Amalie Arena picked as Hillsborough County's newest early voting sites.

Voters who want to beat the crowds on Election Day – or just generally keep away from people during the COVID-19 pandemic – can visit the arena from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

"I’m seeing our community come together in a very powerful way to support this election," Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said in a news release. "The Tampa Bay Lightning is one of many community partners who are getting involved through voter registration drives, voter education, poll worker recruitment and more."

"This is a unique opportunity because Amalie Arena does not have other scheduled events during the Early Voting period."

Early voting allows people to visit a location nearest them and vote at their convenience. On Election Day, the voter must vote in the polling place assigned to them.

Hillsborough County has 25 early voting sites countywide, and they're all listed on its website.

People need to bring at least two forms of identification that include their signature and photo: including identification like a driver's license, debit or credit card or passport. Experts also suggest bringing along a sample ballot so it's easier to fill out the actual ballot.

People who plan to vote by mail can also swing by Amalie Arena. The county says it, like other locations, will have curbside tents and dropboxes for people who want to drop off their mail ballots.

Call 813-744-5900 or visit VoteHillsborough.org to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

It's expected in-person voting will take longer this year because of the number of precautions necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as limiting how many people can be inside, cleaning surfaces and ensuring proper social distancing.

"We are grateful to be able to work with the Supervisor and his office to create another Early Voting location in Hillsborough County,” said Jeff Vinik, chairman and governor of the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the news release. "The Lightning share in the community goal of increasing participation in our elections and we are pleased to offer up Amalie Arena this fall to those that wish to cast their ballots early."

