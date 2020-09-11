What happens next? Analyst walks through what both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden could do ahead of Inauguration Day

The coronavirus pandemic may make the transition of power challenging.

TAMPA, Fla. — In his victory speech to the nation, President-elect Joe Biden pledged to start working for the American people now.

"The people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory. Folks, our work begins with getting COVID under control," Biden said.

10 Tampa Bay political analyst Lars Hafner says the president-elect's next two months will be focused on transitioning into the White House.

"He has the power of 74 million people [who] have voted for him. He right now, perhaps is at his peak of power, even though he doesn't have the powers that are instilled in him by the constitution 'til January 20," Hafner said.

For now President Donald Trump's power as commander-in-chief remains the same.

"He still needs to run the United States government and do the things that he wants to complete before his term ends," Hafner said.

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise across the country, experts fear late action could make things worse.

"The reality is that by the time the president-elect takes office, we'll probably be at the sort of apex, if you will, of what we're going through right now," Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

That's why Hafner says we could see President Trump pass legislation to fight the virus.

"It will all depend on what President Trump wants his legacy to be. We know that there needs to be a coronavirus benefit bill to get passed and if he wanted to leave that as a legacy, that's a possibility," Hafner said. "We also know that he's pushed hard for coronavirus vaccine. If he can get that under his watch, that would be a good legacy to build upon."

The coronavirus pandemic may make the transition of power challenging.

"They have to be able to hit the ground running, so they're going to want the people in place. They're going to want America to feel good about who he's putting there, which includes that he will have some Republicans, Democrats and all sorts of diversity across the different groups," Hafner said.

What other people are reading right now: