Republican Luna defeats Lynn, will serve Florida's 13th District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna won her race against Democratic opponent Eric Lynn and will serve Florida's 13th Congressional District, unofficial election results show.

Heading into the midterm election, Luna received endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

Lynn announced his concession in an email and said that he hopes Luna will protect democracy.

"I hope that my opponent's rhetoric is different from her actions in Washington," Lynn said in a statement. "I hope that she will vote to give our veterans the care they need and deserve. I hope she will work to protect a woman’s freedom to make her own health care decisions, and I hope she protects our democracy for everyone.

"My confidence level is low and elections will likely have unfortunate consequences for our Pinellas community."

District 13 covers most communities in Pinellas County, including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, Seminole and Palm Harbor.