Tampa Bay sites: Where to drop off your general election ballot

Whether you vote by mail or choose a drop-off site, both are secure ways to cast a vote.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Division of Elections says more than 5 million vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to voters statewide.

Once it reaches a voter's hand, there are two options to making it count: sending it in by mail or placing it in a secure drop-off box.

Voting by mail is a safe and secure way to cast a vote. There is no evidence supporting the idea that mail-in voting increases fraud because there are safeguards in place that make it difficult to impersonate a voter or steal ballots, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Given reported slowdowns with the U.S. Postal Service, however, voters are warned to mail in their ballots as soon as possible -- at least a week or two before Election Day at the latest. Voters can track whether their ballot has been received by their local Supervisor of Elections office.

County Supervisors of Elections began sending out vote-by-mail ballots this week for the November Election! If you’re interested in voting by mail, it’s not too late to request a ballot from your Supervisor. Visit https://t.co/cF00v3nTl2 to find contact info for your county. — Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) September 26, 2020

A drop-off box might provide a bit more peace of mind whereas a voter can literally hand off their ballot to be counted.

Across Tampa Bay, each county has designated locations to drop off your ballot. If you have a mail-in ballot and want to drop it off, your marked ballot must be delivered in person to its designated place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In most cases, you can visit your local Supervisor of Elections location to drop off your ballot. During the early voting period from mid-October to early November, you may be able to drop off your ballot at an early voting site, too.

See below for county-by-county information:

Where can I drop off my Tampa Bay, Florida ballot?

Citrus County

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' drop box at its office.

DeSoto County

There are two drop boxes: One at the Supervisor of Elections' office and another outside the country administration building's main entrance.

Hardee County

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' office.

Hernando County

There are two locations at each Supervisor of Elections' location, one in Brooksville and another in Forest Oaks.

Highlands County

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' office.

Other locations will open during the early voting period.

Hillsborough County

Drop off sites are avaialble at any of the Supervisor of Elections' four offices in Tampa and Riverview.

More will open during the early voting period.

Manatee County

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' office.

Pasco County

Ballots can be dropped off on Primary Election Day at the three Supervisor of Elections' offices in Dade City, Land O'Lakes and New Port Richey.

More will open during the early voting period.

Pinellas County

Voters can drop ballots off at three Supervisor of Elections' locations located in Clearwater, Largo and St. Petersburg.

More will open during the early voting period.

Polk County

Ballots can be dropped off at two Supervisor of Elections' sites in Bartow and Winter Haven.

Sarasota County

Voters can drop off their ballot at any three Supervisor of Elections' sites in North Port, Sarasota and Venice.

More will open during hte early voting period.