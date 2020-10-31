Former President Obama coming back to Florida to stump for Joe Biden

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The former president isn't done with Florida just yet.
In an effort to turn out the vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Barack Obama plans to visit South Florida on Monday, Nov. 2, according to the campaign.
Obama, too, is scheduled to spend time during the day in Atlanta for Georgia Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Florida and its 29 electoral votes are a big Election Day prize to whoever wins the state once all the votes are counted. President Donald Trump and Biden both swung through Tampa on Thursday, while Biden's running mate -- Sen. Kamala Harris -- will pay Miami a visit Saturday.
Trump will be in Opa-lacka on Sunday.
During a visit last weekend in Miami, Obama told the crowd Florida could decide the whole election. Recent polling and projections show while Biden could get to 270 electoral votes -- the number needed to become president-elect -- without winning Florida, a win in the Sunshine State could calm Democratic nerves.
"If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over," he said, according to the Miami Herald. "... I won’t have to wait for the results. I want to go to sleep knowing we’re going to have a president fighting on our behalf."
