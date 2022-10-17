Biden set to travel to Florida for Crist's gubernatorial campaign

The president is scheduled to make an appearance at a reception for Crist days before Election Day.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — President Joe Biden is returning to Florida, this time to campaign for Democratic candidate Charlie Crist during his run for Florida governor, the White House said in a statement.

Biden is expected to touch down in the Sunshine State on Nov. 1 in Fort Lauderdale and participate in a reception for Crist.

Crist is currently running against Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist, who resigned his seat in the U.S. House, previously served one term as governor. He was a Republican then, later switching to the Democratic party before becoming a U.S. Representative.

Few details about the president's upcoming campaign stop have been announced at this time. This past weekend, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Orlando to join both Crist and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Chief Val Demings for a campaign event.

DeSantis and Crist are set to face off in their only televised debate before Election Day on Monday, Oct. 24. The debate had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.

The devastation left behind in Ian's wake brought Biden to Florida earlier this month, where he and DeSantis set aside politics to come together for Floridians hit hardest by the storm.