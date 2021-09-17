Brandi Gabbard wins reelection for St. Petersburg city council seat

Her only opponent withdrew from the race.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Well, it looks like we didn't have to wait until November.

St. Petersburg City Councilwoman Brandi Gabbard won reelection for District 2, which makes up the entirety of northeast St. Pete, this week after her opponent withdrew from the race.

According to St. Petersburg City Clerk Chan Srinivasa, on Tuesday, Kyle Hall, the only person running against Gabbard, sent the city a notice of withdrawal.

In his letter, Hall, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps., simply stated he was ending his campaign with no explanation.