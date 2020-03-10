North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits he sent sexually-suggestive texts to a woman who is not his wife.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham said Friday he will stay in the race for United States Senate after admitting he sent sexually-suggestive text messages to a woman in California.

"I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry," Cunningham said in statement sent by his campaign to WCNC Charlotte late Friday. "The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.

"I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state," he concluded.

Screenshots of the messages first appeared on a website Friday. In the messages, someone identified as Cunningham can be seen telling the recipient they are "historically sexy" and he wants to kiss them. They two discuss the desire to stay overnight together somewhere.

At this time, WCNC Charlotte is not linking to the website, showing the screenshots, or naming the woman because we have not independently verified the authenticity of the screenshots.

Cunningham said he will stay in the race for United States Senate against incumbent Republican Thom Tillis.

Earlier Friday, Cunningham sent a tweet wishing Tillis a speedy recovery after Tillis confirmed he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cunningham was raised in Lexington, North Carolina, and has called North Carolina home his entire life, according to his campaign's website.