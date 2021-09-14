California recall goes into final swing for Election Day | Recall Election Latest

Once all the votes are counted, the future of Newsom's job as governor will be decided.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming to an end.

Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.

President Joe Biden headlined a closing rally for Newsom south of Los Angeles, depicting leading Republican Larry Elder as a “clone” of former President Donald Trump. Elder, meanwhile, is raising questions about vote fraud as he urges supporters to get to the polls or turn in ballots.

Biden says the outcome will have national implications.

Republicans are hoping for an upset in the heavily Democratic state.

According to Political Data, Inc., nearly 40% of mail-in ballots were already returned before election day even came. Those votes are courtesy of vote-by-mail ballots that were sent in ahead of the election.

More than 22 million ballots were sent out and as of midnight, the data tracker shows that 8.7 million have already been returned. Most of the returned ballots have come from Democrats according to Paul Mitchell with Poliitcal Data, Inc.

However, that early vote might not be too surprising for some people. Last week, the Newsom campaign said they were expecting a large dump of Republican ballots the day of the election, but Democratic ballots are also to be counted in the days following.

Political Analyst Wendy Patrick previously told ABC10 that neither side should claim victory on election night because that's just when the vote count will begin.

Once all the votes are counted following the canvass, the future of Newsom's job as governor will be decided. If more than 50% of voters choose no, then Gov. Newsom stays in office. If more than 50% of voters choose yes, then Gov. Newsom is replaced with the person who received the most votes.

More information on the recall election

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.