Chad Chronister projected to win Republican nomination for Hillsborough County sheriff

TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff Chad Chronister has won the Republican nomination in the primary election for Hillsborough County sheriff, according to unofficial results.

Chronister defeated his challenger, Charles Boswell, a former homicide detective who retired from the sheriff’s office in 2017 after 25 years.

He’ll now face two challengers to keep his office in November: Democrat Gray Pruitt and Juan Rivera, who is not affiliated with a political party.

Chronister has been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years and was appointed sheriff in 2017 by then-governor Rick Scott after Sheriff David Gee. He was elected to the office in 2018. Chronister is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 260th Session.

Chronister has recently embraced having deputies wear body cameras and this week unveiled the ones all his deputies will soon wear. The decision and unveiling came amid ongoing calls for law enforcement transparency and accountability.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office body cam program is a five-year, $14 million project that includes three full-time employees tasked with cataloging and distributing body cam video.

