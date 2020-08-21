'True gentleman': Chris Pratt concedes race that could've triggered a recount

The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office praised his 'graciousness.'

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Judge, Group 4 race was so close in Tuesday's primary that it met the criteria to trigger a recount. But, it won't. And, that's because of a "true gentleman," according to the supervisor of elections.

Chris Pratt received 17,097 votes and Kristy Zinna received 17,253 votes. There could have been a recount. But, Pratt says he has accepted the voters' decision and conceded to Zinna.

"Chris Pratt, ever the true gentlemen, has officially requested in writing that a recount not be made," the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office wrote in an email.

Because none of the four candidates in the race received 50 percent plus one of the votes to win a majority, the top two move on to a runoff. Thus, Zinna will head to the November general election to face off against Melissa Gould, who earned 22,456 votes.

"The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections appreciates Candidate Pratt’s graciousness. We are blessed to have great people in this community and we are humbled by their commitment and good will toward the voters of Manatee County," the elections office said.

Pratt is a native Floridian and attorney. He was born in Manatee County and is a graduate of Bayshore High School. He lives in Bradenton with his wife.

