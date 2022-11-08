Clearwater voters pass referendum to redevelop 2 city buildings

One of the buildings, the former Clearwater City Hall on Osceola Avenue, has sat vacant since January 2019.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With a majority of voters in approval, Clearwater residents passed a referendum to turn two vacant city properties into a hotel and apartment complex, unofficial results show.

At least 27,000 voters said yes to the referendum, while about 14,000 said no on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Prior to Election Day, the city held numerous public information sessions to allow the community to hear from Mayor Frank Hibbard on the matter. In addition, Hibbard has detailed the ballot question, the financial aspect of the deal and the development project.

Now that the referendum has passed, the vacant City Hall and a portion of the former Harborview sites is set to be sold to Gotham Property Acquisitions and The DeNunzio group to create a 600-unit apartment complex and a 158-key hotel, retail, entertainment, restaurant and cultural-used building for Clearwater residents.

The former Clearwater City Hall on Osceola Avenue has sat vacant since January 2019. The city says the property contributes no taxable value, nor does it provide housing, jobs or amenities to the people of Clearwater, an ordinance reads. The same goes for the old Harborview Center that sits on Cleveland Street.

City leaders are hopeful that the redevelopment will "stimulate downtown" for the benefit of all Clearwater residents.

Clearwater City Council unanimously chose the companies, Gotham Property Acquisitions LLC and The DeNunzio Group LLC, to take charge of the redevelopment should voters say "yes." The city said it was a competitive process and believes the two companies are committed to the long-term success of the project in downtown Clearwater.