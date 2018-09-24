Democratic congressional nominee April Freeman, who was running for Florida's 17th U.S. congressional district seat, has died.

Freeman's husband announced her passing on Facebook but did not say her cause of death.

Freeman was supposed to face off against Republican State Sen. Greg Steube in November.

She was a local business owner and activist who had two daughters and two grandchildren.

Freeman ran unsuccessfully two years ago against Republican Tom Rooney, who is vacating the U.S. House seat.

The district covers an area from eastern Tampa Bay to the western part of Lake Okeechobee.

10News is working to confirm who Freeman's replacement will be.

Absentee ballots have already been mailed with Freeman's name on them, which could pose logistical challenges, according to our news partner WWSB.

