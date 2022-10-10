Debate between DeSantis, Crist rescheduled

It's the only scheduled debate between the gubernatorial candidates.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The gubernatorial debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 24.

The TV station hosting the debate, WPEC-TV CBS 12 News in West Palm Beach, announced the schedule change Monday. It says Hurricane Ian's impact on the state forced the postponement.

DeSantis and Crist are set to meet face-to-face just once prior to the general election on Nov. 8.



"This debate is important Florida voters deserve a chance to hear from both candidates in the race to determine who will lead our state for the next four years," Crist said in a statement, in part.

People can watch the debate live online and broadcast on several TV stations across Florida.

Recent polls suggest DeSantis with an average 7-point edge over his Democratic challenger, according to RealClearPolitics. A recent poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy found DeSantis up by as much as 11 points, beyond the poll's margin of error of 3.5 percent.

To be able to cast a ballot on Nov. 8 — or via the mail or early voting — you must be registered to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11.