Voters casting their ballots this year are more than a little skeptical about political polls that are supposed to tell them who's ahead of whom. And Tuesday's primary election results did little to ease the skepticism.

On Tuesday, gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum won the Democratic nomination, proving an upset to voters and polls who believed candidate Gwen Graham was going to win.

Until this month, Gillum came in second-to-last in dozens of polls, only ahead of candidate Chris King. A week before the primary, Gillum surged to the top three of a list of five candidates.

Two days before the election, Gillum was neck-and-neck with Graham for the top spot.

10News political expert Susan MacManus says there’s a good reason for people to question the accuracy of political polling these days.

“First of all, there’s worry, always, about the polls' accuracy,” MacManus said. “Many of these polls have had very small response samples and response rates.”

Not only that, but polls are also only as good as the honesty of people participating them.

MacManus says in the 2016 election, polls were skewed, mostly by GOP voters who didn’t want to publicly disclose their support for Donald Trump.

“Republicans now have a history of not being truthful, or not answering pollsters,” MacManus said. “We saw that in the 2016 presidential election. So, there is some of that.”

If you really want to cut through the clutter and find out who’s leading in many races these days, the most precise polling, says MacManus, is being done by the campaigns.

“Candidates themselves are doing private polls that you and I will never see,” MacManus said. “Polls that are much more accurate. They guide where they go. They guide what kind of ads they run.”

So, before you go calling an election result, or writing off a comeback, consider the modern-day pollsters’ paradox: trying to make an accurate prediction in an age when some voters are hard to reach, some who are reached don’t want to talk about it, and many of those who do -- a full 20 to 30 percent -- say they make up their minds at the last minute.

Pollsters still defend their accuracy.

Opinion poll website 538 found that in several gubernatorial and special elections since the 2016 election, the accuracy of polls had been in line with the average by historical standards.

