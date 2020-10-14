Donald Trump Jr. heads back to Florida to campaign for his father's reelection

His visit includes four campaign rallies, including one right here in Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Re-election efforts for President Donald Trump do not appear to be letting up in the Sunshine State.

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. is back in Florida campaigning for his father. It is the latest in a string of events he has held in the battleground state over the last few days.

His visit includes four campaign rallies, including one right here in Tampa Bay.

The president's campaign announced, Trump Jr. will be at the Quaker Steak and Lube in Clearwater for a "Make America Great Again" event at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone interested in attending can get two tickets per phone number here. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Trump Jr. will also make stops in Palm Beach on Friday and Ormond Beach on Saturday. Details on where his fourth stop will have yet to be released.

The president's campaign continues Florida stops at a time where getting Florida voters' attention appears to be key. As of Oct. 14, just over 1.9 million mail-in ballots have already been submitted in the state.

What other people are reading right now: