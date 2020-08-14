Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Primary is Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
If you have a mail-in ballot and want to drop it off, your marked ballot must be delivered in person to it's designated place by 7 p.m. on election day.
Here's where you can drop-off your ballots:
Pinellas County
- Drop-off locations will be closed on the day of the election. People will need to drop their ballots off at a polling location.
- You can find drop-off information here.
Hillsborough County
Polk County
- Ballots must be dropped off before election day. If not, they need to be dropped off at a polling location.
- You can find more information here.
Pasco County
- Early voting end Aug. 15, 2020. Ballots can be dropped off at polling locations on election day.
- Find your polling location here.
Manatee County
Hardee County
- Voters have to request a ballot to see drop off locations.
- Polling locations can be found here.
Sarasota County
