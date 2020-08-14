x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Elections

Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location

Here's a county-by-county look at where to take your mail-in ballot for the primaries.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Primary is Tuesday, August 18, 2020. 

If you have a mail-in ballot and want to drop it off, your marked ballot must be delivered in person to it's designated place by 7 p.m. on election day.

Here's where you can drop-off your ballots:

Pinellas County

  • Drop-off locations will be closed on the day of the election. People will need to drop their ballots off at a polling location. 
  • You can find drop-off information here.

Hillsborough County

  • Drop off sites close Sunday.
  • You can find drop off locations here.
  • Find your voting location here.

Polk County

  • Ballots must be dropped off before election day. If not, they need to be dropped off at a polling location.
  • You can find more information here.

Pasco County

  • Early voting end Aug. 15, 2020. Ballots can be dropped off at polling locations on election day.
  • Find your polling location here.

Manatee County

  • Early voting ends August 15, 2020. Early voting information can be found here.  
  • Polling locations can be found here.

Hardee County

  • Voters have to request a ballot to see drop off locations. 
  • Polling locations can be found here. 

Sarasota County

  • You can find an early voting location here.
  • You can find your polling location here.

We're just months away from another presidential election -- the 58th one in U.S. history.

The 2020 presidential election could be the only one held during a pandemic, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: How to register to vote, find your polling place for the Florida primary and presidential election

RELATED: Early voting begins across Tampa Bay this week