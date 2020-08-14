Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location

Here's a county-by-county look at where to take your mail-in ballot for the primaries.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Primary is Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

If you have a mail-in ballot and want to drop it off, your marked ballot must be delivered in person to it's designated place by 7 p.m. on election day.

Here's where you can drop-off your ballots:

Pinellas County

Drop-off locations will be closed on the day of the election. People will need to drop their ballots off at a polling location.

You can find drop-off information here.

Hillsborough County

Drop off sites close Sunday.

You can find drop off locations here.

Find your voting location here.

Polk County

Ballots must be dropped off before election day. If not, they need to be dropped off at a polling location.

You can find more information here.

Pasco County

Early voting end Aug. 15, 2020. Ballots can be dropped off at polling locations on election day.

Find your polling location here.

Manatee County

Early voting ends August 15, 2020. Early voting information can be found here.

Polling locations can be found here.

Hardee County

Voters have to request a ballot to see drop off locations.

Polling locations can be found here.

Sarasota County

You can find an early voting location here.

You can find your polling location here.

We're just months away from another presidential election -- the 58th one in U.S. history.