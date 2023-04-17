Early voting starts Monday for Tampa City Council runoff election

A runoff election was triggered when none of the candidates for the four district seats received more than 50% of the vote.

TAMPA, Fla. — Early voting kicked off on Monday for the Tampa City Council runoff election.

Voters can head to the polls through April 23 to cast their ballots for four vacant city council seats. All Tampa residents can vote for candidates in Districts 1, 2, and 3 while only residents living in the area can vote for District 6.

Election day is April 25.

Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at seven different locations across Tampa.

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

Fred B. Karl County Center

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

New Tampa Regional Library

North Tampa Branch Library

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

West Tampa Branch Library

Voters can fill out their ballots at a local polling place or drop off their mail-in ballots. Just make sure to bring one or two forms of identification that include your signature and photo.

It's also a good idea to bring in your sample ballot with notes of who you plan on voting for.