Early voting dates and locations for the 2020 general election

Dates and times vary in Florida, but the early voting period in all counties must begin at least 10 days prior to the election and end 3 days before the election.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2020 general election is Nov. 3.

In Florida, the voter registration deadline is 29 days in advance, meaning voters must register by Oct. 5 to participate in the general election.

Are you registered to vote in Florida? Check here.

Most states, including Florida, offer some form of in-person early voting. However, the early voting timeframes vary greatly by state.

The Florida Legislature first approved early voting in 2004. Today, state law requires it to be offered for at least eight days in any elections that contain state or federal races. It must be offered for 8-12 hours per day of early voting at each designated location.

Early voters go to designated locations and deposit their ballots into the same tabulation voting equipment used on Election Day. Voters should bring valid pieces of photo and signature identification.

Not sure about your ID card? Click here for answers to frequently-asked questions, including information about proper identification.

For the 2020 general election, all counties will have in-person early voting Oct. 24-31, but county supervisors of elections may offer additional dates. To find early voting times, sites and information for your Tampa Bay area location, choose your county from the list below.

If you live outside the Tampa Bay area, click here to find your Florida county.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: Are you a person with disabilities? We're here to help. Click here for accessible voting information to make sure your voice is heard.