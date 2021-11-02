Election Day 2021: Need-to-know information before heading to the polls across Tampa Bay

Check this to see if you're registered to vote, figure out where to vote and what's on the ballot.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The banner election this fall is happening in St. Petersburg, though voters in other communities across Tampa Bay have a few items to consider, as well.

Election Day 2021 is on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and you want to check in with your local Supervisor of Elections office to check ballot and precinct information. Here's a quick list of counties in the Tampa Bay area that are holding upcoming elections:

It's too late to register for the upcoming election, but you can check your voter status and get registered if need be using the Voter Information Lookup tool on the Florida Department of State website.

Key dates and deadlines for the election

Election Day: Nov. 2, 2021

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time in Florida*

*If you're still in line at 7 p.m. you're legally allowed to cast your ballot. Be aware, much of the state's Panhandle is on Central time while the rest of the state observes Eastern time. So, times are local.

What do I need to bring to vote?

In order to cast your vote in person on Election Day in Florida, you'll need to bring to your polling place a current and valid photo ID that includes a signature.

Here are the types of IDs that are accepted.

Registered to vote? Great! Ready to vote? Awesome. Again, check out your local Supervisor of Elections office to see where you can vote on Election Day.

Here's a breakdown of some of the items voters will be asked to consider this year — choices are "yes" or "no" unless otherwise indicated:

Manatee County

Abolish and Dissolve the Trailer Estates Fire Control District

Bradenton Beach Charter Amendment 1: Removing Term Limits

City of Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie David Galuszka

City of Holmes Beach Commission Renee Ferguson John A. Monetti Pat Morton Terry W. Schaefer Carol Soustek

Holmes Beach Referendum: Exchange Property

Longboat Key Density Referendum

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg City Council Member District 1 Copley Gerdes Bobbie Shay Lee

St. Petersburg City Council Member District 2 Brandi Gabbard (automatic winner) Kyle Hall (Withdrew from race)

St. Petersburg City Council Member District 4 Lisset Hanewicz Tom Mullins

St. Petersburg City Council Member District 6 Gina Driscoll Mhariel A. Summers

St. Petersburg City Council Member District 8 Jeff Danner Richie Floyd

St. Petersburg No. 1 Charter Amendment

St. Petersburg No. 2 Charter Amendment

St. Petersburg No. 3 Charter Amendment

St. Petersburg No. 4 Charter Amendment

St. Petersburg No. 5 Charter Amendment

St. Petersburg No. 6 Charter Amendment

St. Petersburg No. 7 Charter Amendment

St. Petersburg Referendum Question: Ad Valorem Tax Exemptions

St. Petersburg Mayor Robert Blackmon Ken Welch



Polk County

Fort Meade City Commission Seat 1 Ashlee Dishong Herlinda Resendez Jim "Possum" Schaill

Fort Meade City Commission Seat 1 Barbara Arnold Samuel Berrien

Lakeland Charter Amendment 1: Commission Vacancies

Lakeland Charter Amendment 2: City Canvassing Board Alternatives

Lakeland City Commissioner District C Southwest Allyson "Al" Lewis Sara Roberts McCarley

Lakeland City Commissioner District D Southeast Mike Musick Shandale Terrell

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz Saga Stevin

Winter Haven City Commissioner Seat 5 Matthew Logan Crowley James H. “JP” Powell



Sarasota County

Long boat Key Density Referendum

Venice Council Member Seat 3 Helen Kirchner Moore Sandy Sibley

Venice Council Member Seat 4 Jim Boldt Jen Lewis Chris Simmons



How can I report voting problems?

The Florida Division of Elections is working hard to ensure a safe and secure Election Day for all voters. But, if you encounter problems, there are several places where you can report them.

Text 10 Tampa Bay:: 727-577-8522

Voter Assistance Hotline: 1-866-308-6739

Florida Voter Fraud Hotline: 1-877-868-3737

Contact the Division of Elections: 850-245-6200