Election Day 2021: Need-to-know information before heading to the polls across Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The banner election this fall is happening in St. Petersburg, though voters in other communities across Tampa Bay have a few items to consider, as well.
Election Day 2021 is on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and you want to check in with your local Supervisor of Elections office to check ballot and precinct information. Here's a quick list of counties in the Tampa Bay area that are holding upcoming elections:
It's too late to register for the upcoming election, but you can check your voter status and get registered if need be using the Voter Information Lookup tool on the Florida Department of State website.
Key dates and deadlines for the election
Election Day: Nov. 2, 2021
Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time in Florida*
*If you're still in line at 7 p.m. you're legally allowed to cast your ballot. Be aware, much of the state's Panhandle is on Central time while the rest of the state observes Eastern time. So, times are local.
What do I need to bring to vote?
In order to cast your vote in person on Election Day in Florida, you'll need to bring to your polling place a current and valid photo ID that includes a signature.
Here are the types of IDs that are accepted.
Registered to vote? Great! Ready to vote? Awesome. Again, check out your local Supervisor of Elections office to see where you can vote on Election Day.
Here's a breakdown of some of the items voters will be asked to consider this year — choices are "yes" or "no" unless otherwise indicated:
Manatee County
- Abolish and Dissolve the Trailer Estates Fire Control District
- Bradenton Beach Charter Amendment 1: Removing Term Limits
- City of Bradenton Beach Mayor
- John Chappie
- David Galuszka
- City of Holmes Beach Commission
- Renee Ferguson
- John A. Monetti
- Pat Morton
- Terry W. Schaefer
- Carol Soustek
- Holmes Beach Referendum: Exchange Property
- Longboat Key Density Referendum
Pinellas County
- St. Petersburg City Council Member District 1
- Copley Gerdes
- Bobbie Shay Lee
- St. Petersburg City Council Member District 2
- Brandi Gabbard (automatic winner)
- Kyle Hall (Withdrew from race)
- St. Petersburg City Council Member District 4
- Lisset Hanewicz
- Tom Mullins
- St. Petersburg City Council Member District 6
- Gina Driscoll
- Mhariel A. Summers
- St. Petersburg City Council Member District 8
- Jeff Danner
- Richie Floyd
- St. Petersburg No. 1 Charter Amendment
- St. Petersburg No. 2 Charter Amendment
- St. Petersburg No. 3 Charter Amendment
- St. Petersburg No. 4 Charter Amendment
- St. Petersburg No. 5 Charter Amendment
- St. Petersburg No. 6 Charter Amendment
- St. Petersburg No. 7 Charter Amendment
- St. Petersburg Referendum Question: Ad Valorem Tax Exemptions
- St. Petersburg Mayor
- Robert Blackmon
- Ken Welch
Polk County
- Fort Meade City Commission Seat 1
- Ashlee Dishong
- Herlinda Resendez
- Jim "Possum" Schaill
- Fort Meade City Commission Seat 1
- Barbara Arnold
- Samuel Berrien
- Lakeland Charter Amendment 1: Commission Vacancies
- Lakeland Charter Amendment 2: City Canvassing Board Alternatives
- Lakeland City Commissioner District C Southwest
- Allyson "Al" Lewis
- Sara Roberts McCarley
- Lakeland City Commissioner District D Southeast
- Mike Musick
- Shandale Terrell
- Lakeland Mayor
- Bill Mutz
- Saga Stevin
- Winter Haven City Commissioner Seat 5
- Matthew Logan Crowley
- James H. “JP” Powell
Sarasota County
- Venice Council Member Seat 3
- Helen Kirchner Moore
- Sandy Sibley
- Venice Council Member Seat 4
- Jim Boldt
- Jen Lewis
- Chris Simmons
How can I report voting problems?
The Florida Division of Elections is working hard to ensure a safe and secure Election Day for all voters. But, if you encounter problems, there are several places where you can report them.
Text 10 Tampa Bay:: 727-577-8522
Voter Assistance Hotline: 1-866-308-6739
Florida Voter Fraud Hotline: 1-877-868-3737
Contact the Division of Elections: 850-245-6200
Contact your Supervisor of Elections: Find yours here.