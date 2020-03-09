60 days until the general election: How experts recommend keeping polls safe

A voting rights lawyer and an infectious disease expert break down best practices for keeping polling places open during the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — Voting is a challenge in the time of coronavirus, but experts have been working hard to come up with ways to ensure a safe and healthy general election.

Making sure the polls are sanitary is top-of-mind amid the ongoing pandemic and with only 60 days until the 2020 presidential election.

While some voters are choosing to vote by mail, others intend to vote in-person. That's why a discussion Thursday between a voting rights lawyer and an infectious disease expert on how to do this safely was so important.

Let's start with the lawyer. Myrna Perez with the Brennan Center for Justice broke down why we need to protect our polling places.

Some people have unreliable mail service because they've moved, live in highly urban areas or very rural areas. Some don't have traditional addresses. Some of it is cultural. And there are services at polling places like language translation and help for those who are visually or physically impaired.

Perez also said it is not feasible in our democracy to only have mail-in voting.

"The election administrators don't have the technology or staffing to process a scale-up that quickly of everyone in the country moving for vote-by-mail."

The other side of this is keeping you safe when you head to the polls. Infectious disease expert Dr. Krutika Suppalli, said you can minimize your risk of becoming sick by following coronavirus protocols and practicing good hygiene now.

Her recommendations on how to do vote in-person while minimizing risk include: increasing the number of polling locations and having those locations in large, well-ventilated areas. Places like arenas, conference centers, gymnasiums or, weather permitting, football stadiums and parking lots.

And of course, she recommends keeping equipment clean after each person votes and protecting poll workers with proper PPE and free testing before and after shifts.

You can see these recommendations by clicking here.

