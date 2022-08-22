Need to find your polling place for Florida's primary election? Here's where to look

TAMPA, Fla — For everyone preparing to vote in person for the Florida primary election Tuesday, Aug. 23, you may want to go over exactly what to bring and see your polling location.
Here's some information to keep in mind:
The polls open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and any voters in line by the cut-off time will be allowed to vote.
For people to be able to successfully cast their vote, they have to bring a current or valid photo ID with a signature. According to the Florida Divison of Elections, the list of photo IDs that will be accepted include:
- Florida driver’s license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- United States passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
- Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06
- Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality
And remember -- if your ID doesn't have your signature, you'll be asked to provide another form of ID with a signature.
Even if voters don't bring a proper ID, they can still vote a provisional ballot.
"As long as you are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, your provisional ballot will count provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record," Florida Divison of Elections leaders explain.
Now that you know what you need to bring, you may be wondering where exactly you should go to vote. Each county in the Tampa Bay area has a precinct finder tool on its elections website, which can be found by clicking on your county down below:
Just simply put in your house number and street name before clicking search to find the polling location closest to you.