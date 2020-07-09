Find my polling place for the 2020 general election

Search for your precinct to make sure your voice is heard.

TAMPA, Fla. — The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 for the 2020 general election.

Voters who are still waiting in line at 7 p.m. local time will be allowed to cast their ballots. You will be expected to bring a valid photo ID like a driver's license, passport or state identification card with a signature. A full list of acceptable identification cards can be found here.

Where is my polling place?

Polling places and voter registration status information can be found at your specific county’s supervisor of elections website. If you live in the Tampa Bay area, choose your location from the list below. You can also click here to search anywhere in Florida.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: Are you a person with disabilities? We're here to help. Click here for accessible voting information to make sure your voice is heard.