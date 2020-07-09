x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Elections

Find my polling place for the 2020 general election

Search for your precinct to make sure your voice is heard.

TAMPA, Fla. — The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 for the 2020 general election.

Voters who are still waiting in line at 7 p.m. local time will be allowed to cast their ballots. You will be expected to bring a valid photo ID like a driver's license, passport or state identification card with a signature. A full list of acceptable identification cards can be found here.

Click here to find your polling place.

Where is my polling place?

Polling places and voter registration status information can be found at your specific county’s supervisor of elections website. If you live in the Tampa Bay area, choose your location from the list below. You can also click here to search anywhere in Florida.

> Search your polling place by your name and birthday

10 Tampa Bay Cares: Are you a person with disabilities? We're here to help. Click here for accessible voting information to make sure your voice is heard.

►Get election results on your phone: Download the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up for the Brightside Blend email newsletter

RELATED: How to vote by mail in Florida for the 2020 general election

RELATED: Important deadlines for the 2020 general election

RELATED: How to register to vote and check your status in Florida

RELATED: Early voting dates and locations for the 2020 general election