MIAMI – U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott will face each other in a debate on Oct. 2.

The Nelson campaign made the announcement Monday.

Telemundo stations in Fort Meyers, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm will broadcast the hour-long debate.

Nelson tweeted Monday night: “Scott has agreed to debate me on Telemundo Oct. 2. Finally, he's going to have to start answering for the poor job he's done as governor and how he's enriched himself in public office. – BN”

Scott has agreed to debate me on Telemundo Oct. 2. Finally, he's going to have to start answering for the poor job he's done as governor and how he's enriched himself in public office. – BN — Nelson for U.S. Senate (@NelsonForSenate) September 10, 2018

Telemundo 51’s senior political reporter Marilys Llanos and WTVJ-NBC6’s news anchor Jackie Nespral will serve as moderators.

The Oct. 2 debate is one of three Scott agreed to in June, according to reports. Dates for the other two debates have yet to be announced.

The general election is set for Nov. 6.

Previous: Florida Gov. Rick Scott wins GOP nomination, faces incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson in Senate race

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP