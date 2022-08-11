Simpson elected as Florida agricultural commissioner

Wilton Simpson will replace Nikki Fried and begin the job in January.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Wilton Simpson was elected over Democratic opponent Naomi Blemur as Florida's next agriculture commissioner, unofficial results show.

Before the election, Simpson was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He previously served as president of the Florida Senate from 2020-22.

In his new position, Simpson will oversee the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which regulates and promotes the state's agriculture industry.

Democrat Nikki Fried, who vied to become Democrats' choice for governor, will leave office at the end of her term.

Simpson will prioritize the following, according to his campaign website: