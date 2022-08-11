Florida attorney general race: Moody reelected, defeats Ayala

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Incumbent Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to serve another four-year term as unofficial results show her defeating Democratic opponent and former state attorney Aramis Ayala in that race.
Moody received an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis heading into the general election.
Continuing her role as the state's attorney general, Moody said she will focus on "fighting for a safer Florida" and "building a stronger Florida."
Moody, born and raised in Plant City, began her legal career with the law firm of Holland & Knight where she practiced commercial litigation, according to the attorney general's website. She then went on to join the U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuting drug, firearm and fraud offenses.
She also became the youngest judge in the state in 2006 at the age of 31.