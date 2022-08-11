Florida attorney general race: Moody reelected, defeats Ayala

Incumbent Ashley Moody will serve another term as Florida's attorney general.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Incumbent Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to serve another four-year term as unofficial results show her defeating Democratic opponent and former state attorney Aramis Ayala in that race.

Moody received an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis heading into the general election.

Continuing her role as the state's attorney general, Moody said she will focus on "fighting for a safer Florida" and "building a stronger Florida."

Moody, born and raised in Plant City, began her legal career with the law firm of Holland & Knight where she practiced commercial litigation, according to the attorney general's website. She then went on to join the U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuting drug, firearm and fraud offenses.