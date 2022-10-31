'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot

Early voting is ongoing across the Sunshine State, allowing registered voters to cast their ballot before Election Day, Nov. 8.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early.

Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community leaders and supporters recommending people to vote early before Election Day on Nov. 8.

"It is only eight days until this election, we have got to get out and vote," Crist said during his trip to St. Pete. "Your vote is your voice, your vote is your power..."

Shortly after speaking to the crowd that gathered at the Pinellas County Government building, Crist and his fiancée went inside the building to vote. After coming back outside, the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate said it "felt good to vote."

"We only have eight days left in this election, [I] want to make sure everybody casts their ballot," Crist said. "They get out there, they vote – don't be intimidated, don't be afraid – get out there and vote like your life depends on it 'cause it does."

This past weekend was busy for Crist and DeSantis, with both making campaign stops across the state. DeSantis made a stop at Ave Maria University in Collier County on Sunday while Crist made a brief stop in Tampa.

Currently, polls show the current governor holding the lead over Crist – with DeSantis ranking, on average, 12 points above the former congressman.

Early voting is still going on in the Sunshine State allowing registered residents to cast their ballot before Election Day. Depending on the county, early voting is available until Nov. 5 or Nov. 6. You can check the specifics here.