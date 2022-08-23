Florida congressional races: See real-time results for Tampa Bay-area districts

We're watching races in Florida's U.S. House Districts 12-18.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race for which Democrat will face Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t the only hot race to watch in Florida’s primary election.

Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own – and for varying reasons.

Five Republican candidates are running to be on the ticket in November for Florida U.S. House District 13, which includes the majority of Pinellas County, but not all. The state’s old congressional map split the county from about south of Palm Harbor. Now, the district’s boundary runs up to the Pasco/Pinellas line and mostly west of U.S. Highway 19 in St. Petersburg.

Christine Quinn, Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, Kevin Hayslett and Moneer Kheireddine are the Republican candidates. They will face Democrat Eric Lynn, who is running uncontested. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who’s running for governor, currently represents Florida’s 13th District.

Florida U.S. House District 14 is what lies mostly east of U.S. Highway 19 in St. Petersburg into much of Tampa, including Hillsborough County communities on the Tampa Bay shoreline. This district also changed from the previous congressional map and used to be entirely contained within Hillsborough County.

Republicans James Judge, Samar Nashagh and Jerry Torres are running in this race. Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is trying to defend her seat against fellow Democrat Christopher Bradley.

AP CALL AT 7:18 P.M.: Kathy Castor wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 14th Congressional District.

Florida U.S. House District 15 – a newly drawn district – is wide open, with five Democrats and five Republicans each looking to advance to the general election. The district encompasses segments of Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Democratic candidates include Gavin Brown, Alan Cohn, Eddie Geller, Cesar Ramirez and William VanHorn. On the Republican side, look for Demetries Grimes, Laurel Lee, Kevin McGovern, Kelli Stargel and Jackie Toledo.

More Tampa Bay-area U.S. House races:

AP CALL AT 7:25 P.M.: Gus Bilirakis wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 12th Congressional District.