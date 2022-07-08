Here's your county-by-county sample ballot for the Florida primary in August

The upcoming Florida primary election is on Aug. 23.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida counties have started to release sample ballots for the upcoming primary election on Aug. 23.

The primary election is held to nominate party candidates to be voted for in the general election on Nov. 8. These candidates will fill national, state, county and district offices.

The offices that will be voted on to nominate candidates are:

State executive offices (governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner)

United States senators

United States representatives

State legislators

Local offices (varies by municipality)

It's important to note that Florida is a closed primary state where you must be a registered member of a political party to vote in the August election. The party you're registered under, as well as your voting precinct, determines what your ballot will look like.

The deadline to register for the primary election is July 25, and eligible individuals can register or update their registration here anytime before that.

As the primary election approaches, you may be wondering about the candidates you'll see on your ballot — who are they, and what do they stand for?

While some counties provide a general ballot for voters to look at, others have a link where you input your voter information to view your specific ballot.

10 Tampa Bay breaks down county-by-county sample ballots. Listed below are some of the congressional candidates for national offices that you'll see on your ballot. Click on each candidate's name to visit their campaign site and learn about their background and campaign goals.

Pinellas County

United States Senator

Governor and Lt. Governor

Representative in Congress, District 13

Representative in Congress, District 14

Audio and precinct-specific sample ballots will be available soon. Check here for updates.

Hillsborough County

United States Senator

Governor and Lt. Governor

Representative in Congress, District 14

Representative in Congress, District 15

Representative in Congress District 16

Click here to fill in your voter information and receive your precinct-specific sample ballot.

Pasco County

United States Senator

Governor and Lt. Governor

Representative in Congress, District 12

Representative in Congress, District 15

Click here to fill in your voter information and receive your precinct-specific sample ballot.

Citrus County

United States Senator

Governor and Lt. Governor

Representative in Congress, District 12

Click here to find your precinct.

Hernando County

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' site to fill in your voter information and get your precinct-specific sample ballot.

Highlands County

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' site to fill in your voter information and get your precinct-specific sample ballot.

Manatee County

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' site to fill in your voter information and get your precinct-specific sample ballot.

Sarasota County

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' site to fill in your voter information and get your precinct-specific sample ballot.

Polk County

Sample ballot not provided as of July 8. Click here to find your precinct.

Hardee County