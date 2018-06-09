Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum named Winter Park businessman man Chris King as his running mate.

The Tallahassee mayor made the announcement Thursday morning in a Facebook Live video.

Gillum and King competed against one another for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Some may see King's pick as a surprise given that he finished in fifth place in August's Democratic primary.

Both Gillum's wife R. Jai and King's wife Kristen joined their husbands during Thursday's announcement.

King called it “the most important decision I make as a nominee."

It comes a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis chose Miami Rep. Jeanette Nuñez as the person he wants to be the next lieutenant governor.

The general election is set for Nov. 6.

