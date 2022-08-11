Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races

We're watching races in Florida's U.S. House Districts 12-18.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections.

Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own.

Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas County but not all. The state’s old congressional map split the county from about south of Palm Harbor. Now, the district’s boundary runs up to the Pasco/Pinellas line and mostly west of U.S. Highway 19 in St. Petersburg.

This race is between Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna. Crist previously served Florida's 13th District.

Florida U.S. House District 14 is what lies mostly east of U.S. Highway 19 in St. Petersburg into much of Tampa, including Hillsborough County communities on the Tampa Bay shoreline. This district also changed from the previous congressional map and used to be entirely contained within Hillsborough County.

Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is trying to defend her seat against Republican James Judge.

Florida U.S. House District 15 – a newly drawn district – encompasses segments of Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties. Republican Laural Lee faces off against Democrat Alan Cohn.