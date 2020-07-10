FBI holds security exercise with Florida election supervisors to prepare for November

The event was done online this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — The FBI is holding a virtual tabletop exercise this morning with Florida's Supervisors of Elections and other election stakeholders to discuss potential scenarios for this election and prepare.

Supervisors declined to discuss specifics. However, they confirmed they are running through security scenarios involving everything from protestors at a polling location to missing vote-by-mail ballots and cybersecurity.

These tabletop exercises with the FBI are routine for election officials. They help election officials identify who to contact and how to respond to various issues.

Without going into detail, Pinellas County Deputy Supervisor of Elections Dustin Chase said this enhances both physical security and cybersecurity.

“Every election has its own challenges and now dealing with a potential volatile electorate we’re preparing for it,” he said.

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley sent 10 Tampa Bay the following statement:

"In preparation for the upcoming election, Florida’s Supervisors of Elections(SOE’s), along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Department of State(DOS), and state/local law enforcement participated in a virtual Election Tabletop Exercise (TTX) on October 7, 2020.

It’s important to note that while our offices are ordinarily the epitome of transparency, it would be inappropriate to discuss any specifics relating to the TTX as the stakeholders referenced above need to do their job without exposing methods or sources.

SOE’s throughout Florida have and will continue to work with state and federal partners as well as sharing best practices with other election administrators to ensure voters have access to cast their vote in a safe and secure environment."

What other people are reading right now: