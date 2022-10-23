DeSantis, Crist set to debate Monday night

The debate will happen the same day early voting begins in Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday night is the only time people will see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist debate in front of each other as both make their claims on why they should be elected as governor.

More than one million Floridians have already submitted their ballots.

While the debate may not impact a majority of Floridians, it may sway voters on the margins, 10 Tampa Bay political analyst Dr. Lars Hafner said.

"They can persuade a little bit here, a little bit there, maybe it will make a difference if it's a close election," Hafner said. "It's still good for Floridians to at least hear what the issues are and how they want to approach them."

Hafner said DeSantis may choose to focus on his achievements and leadership or go on the offense against Crist.

DeSantis leads Crist 51 percent to 40 percent, according to a recent survey.

Hafner said despite recent polling and lesser fundraising amounts, Crist is entering the race already as a familiar face as the state's former governor.

"He's got to make a stand to rally his supporters to come out because he needs high turnout in order to win this race," Hafner said.

Crist is expected to speak about abortion rights, the migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard and the "Parental Rights in Education" law, condemned by LGBTQ+ advocates as "Don't Say Gay", during the debate.

Property insurance is also likely to be discussed as Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian.

While experts predict the hurricane will lead to significant premium increases, inflation appears to be the top issue for Floridians, the same survey by the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative finds.