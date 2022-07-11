Florida's gubernatorial candidates last push before election day

Both Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate, Charlie Crist, are speaking to crowds of Floridians to rally votes before election day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Both candidates for Florida's governor race spent Monday talking to crowds of voters hoping to get their support ahead of Election Day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Palm Beach County for a campaign stop.

"We’ve only just begun the fight…are you ready to keep Florida free?" DeSantis exclaimed.

He talked to a crowd of supporters in Boynton Beach about his final pushes before voters hit the polls on Election Day.

DeSantis talked about keeping Florida a free state. Among his talking points, he addressed banning COVID vaccines, keeping kids in school, restricting gender affirming surgeries and securing the border.

"They only cared about the border when 50 show up to Martha’s Vineyard. Other than that, they didn’t care," DeSantis said.

DeSantis didn't mention Charlie Crist, but did invoke the president several times.

"No matter how bad old Joe is, nobody wants Kamala," DeSantis said.

DeSantis' Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, closed out his campaign in Tampa Monday night. It is a part of Crists' "Choose Freedom" campaign tour. He used this event to remind voters of what's at stake with one day left to vote.

"Character is on this ballot," Crist stated. "The women’s right to choose embodies the whole freaking thing!"

Crist promised voters he will fight for abortion rights and laws discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community, along with voting rights about Florida's new congressional map.

Crist said he believes the polls are being paid for and he has what it takes to be Florida's governor.