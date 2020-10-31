Early in-person voting comes to an end this weekend in Florida

You still can opt to drop off your ballot or choose to vote in-person on Election Day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Time is running out to beat the line on Election Day!

Florida's official early voting period is coming to an end, meaning voters in Tampa Bay either have until the end of day Saturday or Sunday -- depending on county -- to cast their ballot in person before Election Day.

People still can choose to drop off a mail-in ballot at a designated drop box or at a local Supervisor of Elections office. Remember this: It is way past the deadline to actually mail a mail-in ballot because of processing delays with the U.S. Postal Service. The elections office must receive the ballot by 7 p.m. Election Day.

Saturday is the last day of early in-person voting for these Tampa Bay counties:

Citrus: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DeSoto: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hardee: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hernando: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Highlands: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pasco: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And Sunday is the last day of early in-person voting for these counties:

Hillsborough: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Manatee: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pinellas: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polk: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sarasota: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

People choosing to vote in person must bring a valid photo and signature identification, and people can opt to vote at any voting site in the county they live to vote.

