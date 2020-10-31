Early in-person voting comes to an end this weekend in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Time is running out to beat the line on Election Day!
Florida's official early voting period is coming to an end, meaning voters in Tampa Bay either have until the end of day Saturday or Sunday -- depending on county -- to cast their ballot in person before Election Day.
People still can choose to drop off a mail-in ballot at a designated drop box or at a local Supervisor of Elections office. Remember this: It is way past the deadline to actually mail a mail-in ballot because of processing delays with the U.S. Postal Service. The elections office must receive the ballot by 7 p.m. Election Day.
Saturday is the last day of early in-person voting for these Tampa Bay counties:
And Sunday is the last day of early in-person voting for these counties:
- Hillsborough: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Manatee: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Pinellas: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Polk: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sarasota: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
People choosing to vote in person must bring a valid photo and signature identification, and people can opt to vote at any voting site in the county they live to vote.
What other people are reading right now:
- Ideas for a safe Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic
- Florida has now seen more than 800,000 COVID-19 cases in 7 months
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of deaths
- Invest 96-L likely to become Tropical Storm Eta this weekend, would tie all-time record
- CDC lifts no-sail order for cruise lines, lays out framework for return
- Tampa Bay area prosecutors and law enforcement work to prevent voter intimidation
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter