Florida leaders react to CBS News projecting Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States

Here's how Florida is reacting to the news.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As CBS News projects Democrat Joe Biden will oust incumbent Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Florida leaders are turning to social media to react.

The former vice president crossed the 270 electoral vote threshold Saturday morning as Pennsylvania was called in his favor, according to the Associated Press. Under those same AP projections, Biden stands at 290 election votes as of Saturday evening.

Here's what leaders around the state have said in response to the news:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor: The Democratic mayor offered her congratulations to Biden and Kamala Harris, saying she is "Looking forward to working together on ways to continue Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow and unifying our nation."

Congratulations @joebiden and @KamalaHarris! Looking forward to working together on ways to continue Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow and unifying our nation. #TampaTogether — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) November 7, 2020

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman: Acknowledged the projected victory alongside the polarization in the nation. "Our nation may be polarized & feel broken at times, but the majority of voters chose the candidate that ran on hope, stability and a better, tomorrow. Let's move forward," he wrote.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and our history-making Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! Our nation may be polarized & feel broken at times, but the majority of voters chose the candidate that ran on hope, stability and a better, ☀️ tomorrow. Let's move forward! — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) November 7, 2020

Rep. Charlie Crist: The Democratic congressman who supported Biden through campaigning in the Sunshine State congratulated the duo and noted the tough work ahead.

Congrats to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! This was a hard fought race during extraordinary times. We’ve a lot of work to do in the months ahead. We’ll do it on behalf of all Americans. It’s time for our nation to come together. United we stand! — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) November 7, 2020

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush: The Republican congratulated Biden across party lines saying he'd be praying for him and his success just as he had for those in the past.

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

Rep. Kathy Castor: The congresswoman released a statement highlighting Biden's pledge to serve all Americans and asked the nation to "take him at his word."

"Now that this hard-fought election is behind us, let's begin to pull together to serve the land we love. President-Elect Biden has said that he will be the President not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Let's take him at his word," she wrote

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried: In her statement, Fried addressed what she called the "chaos" left behind by President Trump, saying that it needs to be reversed.

“Americans across our nation have sent a message which cannot be ignored — we must build back better. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will start us on the path to reverse the chaos and divisiveness that Donald Trump and his enablers cast across the United States for the past four years," she wrote, in part.

What other people are reading right now: