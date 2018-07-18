We’ve been holding elections for public office since the country was founded more than 240 years ago, but it’s not always clear how to actually register to vote, find a polling place or just get information about what’s on the ballot.

Here’s a guide to Florida voter registration, polling places and where to find information about the upcoming elections.

How do I register to vote?

You have until Oct. 9 to register for the November general election.

To register to vote in the state of Florida, you must be a U.S. citizen, be a Florida resident, be at least 18 years old and not have been convicted of a felony without having your rights restored.

> Click or tap here to apply online.

> Click or tap here to find out if you're registered and to find your polling place.

You can also apply by mail or in person using one of the forms below.

> Click or tap here to view a copy of the form in English.

> Click or tap here to view a copy of the form in Spanish.

Paper copies of those applications are also available at any county supervisor of elections office, local library and any entity authorized by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue permits.

I'm still not sure where my polling place is

If you couldn't find your polling place using the link above, polling places can also be found on your specific county’s supervisor of elections website.

Click or tap your county below:

Pinellas

Pasco

Hillsborough

Polk

Sarasota

Hernando

Citrus

But, what am I voting for?

If you're wondering where you can find a list of candidates and measures that are on the ballot in the upcoming election, you're in the right place. The Florida Division of Elections has helpful tools for answering almost every election question you may have, including information about constitutional amendments and candidates and ways to request a sample or mail-in ballot. Use this link.

