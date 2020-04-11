Surviving spouses of veterans will be allowed to receive homestead property tax discounts in Florida

Voters supported changing the state’s constitution to allow it to happen.

Voters in Florida have decided to amend the state’s constitution to allow the surviving spouses of deceased veterans to receive homestead property tax discounts.

With more than 60-percent of voters approving of Amendment 6, those surviving spouses will soon be able to have homestead property tax discounts transferred to them.

The Florida Constitution, Article VII, Section 6; Article XII, will be amended to allow a veteran’s surviving spouse to receive an existing homestead property tax discount. If he or she sells the property and moves into a new home, a discount not exceeding the previous discount carries over. It would not apply if he or she remarries.

Florida lawmakers unanimously approved putting the amendment to the voters, who passed it Tuesday during the November election.

