Surviving spouses of veterans will be allowed to receive homestead property tax discounts in Florida

Voters in Florida have decided to amend the state’s constitution to allow the surviving spouses of deceased veterans to receive homestead property tax discounts.
With more than 60-percent of voters approving of Amendment 6, those surviving spouses will soon be able to have homestead property tax discounts transferred to them.
The Florida Constitution, Article VII, Section 6; Article XII, will be amended to allow a veteran’s surviving spouse to receive an existing homestead property tax discount. If he or she sells the property and moves into a new home, a discount not exceeding the previous discount carries over. It would not apply if he or she remarries.
Florida lawmakers unanimously approved putting the amendment to the voters, who passed it Tuesday during the November election.
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE.
What other people are reading right now:
- Watch live coverage of the 2020 election
- Find live 2020 election results
- What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different
- Crunching Florida’s early vote turnout: What does it reveal heading into Election Day?
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Live updates: 2020 Election races around the country
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter