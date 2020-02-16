ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People looking to vote in Florida's presidential primary have until Tuesday, Feb. 18, to register or change their party affiliation.

Florida is a closed primary election state, meaning only voters affiliated with a party may vote for their respective parties candidates.

Both parties will find candidates who have since dropped out of the presidential race still reflected on their ballots, which could lead voters to run the risk of voting for a candidate no longer running.

Here is a list of each parties candidates still currently in contention:

Democrats: Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer.

Republicans: Donald Trump and Bill Weld

If you still need to register or change party affiliation, you can do so through the Florida online voter registration system.

You will need a Florida driver's license or ID card to register.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, as of December 2019, there were 4.76 million registered Republicans and 4.98 million registered Democratic voters.

Only 27 percent of Florida voters turned up to vote in the 2018 presidential primary.

Florida's presidential primary takes place on March 17, with early voting dates varying by county.

Tampa Bay early voting start dates by county:

March 2: Hillsborough and Polk

March 5: Hardee

March 6: Hernando and Citrus

March 7: Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Sarasota and Highlands

