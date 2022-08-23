Florida primary election 2022: Watch the results on a live map

Select the race you're interested in viewing and see the results pop up on the map.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida holds its primary election on Aug. 23, 2022, and the latest results will display below on an interactive map.

The race between Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is one of the more significant races to watch on the Democratic ticket. Whoever voters choose as the nominee will face Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Check out the county-by-county breakdown of election results as they come in Tuesday evening from across Florida and Tampa Bay-area counties, including Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.