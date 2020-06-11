Florida's 2020 election: Political expert explains why the state went red

What did Democrats do wrong and what did Republicans do right in Florida? Our political analyst breaks it down.

TAMPA, Fla. — There was no question about Florida in the 2020 presidential election. It's 29 electoral votes are projected to go to President Donald Trump.

So, what went wrong for Florida's Democrats and what went right for Florida Republicans?

10 Tampa Bay political analyst Lars Hafner says there were several reasons the Democrats fell short of expectations on election night.

First, pre-election polling misled the Democratic party into thinking they had leads, although very thin, with seniors and Hispanic voters that ultimately didn't come through, according to Hafner.

Hafner also says Democrats were also pushing the same tired issues they always have: Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. But, those topics were not on the front of people's minds here in the Sunshine State. Exit polls show the economy was one of the most important issues for voters in Florida.

The big advantage for Republicans: they were on the ground early in the process despite COVID-19, working in those diverse communities, meeting voters, and pushing their economic message--a message the Democrats waited too long to try and counter.

"There's no debate that the Republicans outworked the Democrats when it came to the ground game. They were out since March, knocking on doors, doing what they do well and Democrats were not doing the same thing. They were playing the COVID game for safety purposes, but that also cost them in the long run," Hafner said.

He says, for many Floridians, it came down to their pocketbook and quality of life. So, Florida's Democratic party will have to find a way to focus on seniors and quality of life issues.

Hafner says they need to start doing that now if they want to have any hope of flipping the state in 2024 and attempting to unseat governor Ron Desantis in 2022.

