2022 Tampa Bay voter guide to elections: dates, times, locations

FLORIDA, USA — The 2022 Florida primaries are coming up in August, and there are dates and times that voters should know.

The primary election is held to nominate party candidates for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The winners of the general election will go on to fill national, state, county and district offices.

One major election in Florida is the gubernatorial election in which voters will choose who will be governor in the next term.

Election dates:

Primary Election: Aug. 23

General Election: Nov. 8

Voter registration deadline:

Primary Election: July 25

General Election: Oct. 11

Vote-by-mail deadlines:

The Supervisors of Elections are required by state law to send ballots within these specified timeframes to voters who already filed ballot requests.

Send deadline for absent stateside and overseas uniformed service member and overseas civilian voters:

Primary Election: July 9

General Election: Sept. 24

Send deadline for domestic voters:

Primary Election: July 14-21

General Election: Sept. 29 - Oct. 6

Vote-by-mail request and return deadlines:

The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on these dates:

Primary Election: Aug. 13

General Election: Oct. 29

A ballot must be returned and received by the Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. on election day.

Early voting:

Primary Election: Aug. 13 - 20

General Election: Oct. 29 - Nov. 5

County Supervisors of Elections may provide more days of early voting from one or more of these dates:

Primary Election: Aug. 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 21

General Election: Oct. 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and Nov. 6

Pinellas County:

2022 Primary Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Aug. 13 - Aug. 21

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2022 General Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Oct. 24 - Nov. 6

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here for locations for both the Primary and General elections' early voting.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Hillsborough County:

2022 Primary Election early voting:

Dates and times:

August 8 - 21

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2022 General Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Oct. 24 - Nov. 6

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here for locations for both the Primary and General elections' early voting.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Pasco County:

2022 Primary Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Aug. 13 - Aug. 21

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2022 General Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Oct. 26 - Nov. 5

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here for locations for both the Primary and General elections' early voting.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Manatee County:

2022 Primary Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Aug. 13 - Aug. 20

Times TBA

2022 General Election early voting:

Dates and times:

TBA

Locations TBA

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Sarasota County:

2022 Primary Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Aug. 13 - Aug. 21

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

2022 General Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Oct. 24 - Nov. 6

8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Click here for locations for both the Primary and General elections' early voting.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Hernando County:

2022 Primary Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Aug. 13 - Aug. 20

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2022 General Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Oct. 26 - Nov. 5

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here for locations for both the Primary and General elections' early voting.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Citrus County:

2022 Primary Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Aug. 12 - Aug. 20

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2022 General Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Oct. 28 - Nov. 5

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here for locations for both the Primary and General elections' early voting.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Hardee County:

2022 Primary Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Aug. 11 - Aug. 20

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2022 General Election early voting:

Dates and times:

Oct. 27 - Nov. 5

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Click here for locations for both the Primary and General elections' early voting.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Highlands County:

Dates and times not posted, as of July 1. Visit the Supervisor of Elections site for updates.

Click here for locations for both the Primary and General elections' early voting.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.

Polk County:

Dates, times and locations not posted, as of July 1. Visit the Supervisor of Elections site for updates.

Click here to find your precinct and polling place.